Juan Ignacio Dinenno's two first-half goals led Pumas to a 2-1 win over visiting Cruz Azul on Tuesday in Mexico City during the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series.

The teams will complete the two-leg, total-goal series in Mexico City on April 12.

Dinenno scored on a goalmouth scramble in the 37th minute and then on a close-range header in first-half stoppage time.

In the 83rd minute, Cruz Azul's Ivan Morales dribbled into the penalty area down the left flank and crossed the ball to Christian Tabo, who rolled in a left-footed shot to halve the deficit.

The other semifinal series opens Wednesday when New York City FC visits the Seattle Sounders.

Mexican teams have won the CONCACAF Champions League each of the past 16 seasons. No U.S. team has captured the championship since the LA Galaxy prevailed in 2000.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In