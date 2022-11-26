Jayden Pierre and Ed Croswell scored 13 points apiece as Providence posted a 78-64 win over visiting Columbia on Saturday afternoon.
Pierre (3-for-3 from 3-point range) and Croswell posted five field goals and logged a pair of steals apiece for Providence (5-2).
Bryce Hopkins had seven assists and Jared Bynum had eight of the team's season-high 21 assists.
A 14-2 run over 3:33 in the middle of the second half was the finishing kick that the Friars needed to post their fifth consecutive home victory to begin the season.
For Columbia (2-6), Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds along with two assists and three steals.
After Locke hit from deep to break a 4-4 tie for the Friars, Columbia responded with a 9-2 run that included go-ahead layups by Josh Odunowo and Avery Brown. Two Blair Thompson free throws followed to give the Lions a 13-9 lead.
From there, neither team had more than a one-possession lead until Bynum's layup and a Clifton Moore turnaround shot put Providence up 24-20 with 4:20 left in the half.
The Friars went on a 15-2 run to take a 35-22 lead before De La Rosa and Robbie Stankard hit back-to-back triples for Columbia. Devin Carter answered with a 3-pointer to end the half at 38-28.
Providence scored nine of the first 15 second-half points, starting the streak with a Locke trey. After De La Rosa had six of the Lions' points during a 7-0 run, the Friars broke open the victory with four straight field goals, including three by Breed.
Two Thompson free throws broke up the 8-0 run, but Pierre and Breed knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to make 61-43 halfway through the second.
The lone Lions points from the 13:34 to 9:26 marks came from the charity stripe. Josh Odunowo's layup broke the stretch and preceded a Hopkins triple to get the Friars back on the board.
Providence posted another 7-2 run punctuated by a Locke 3-pointer with 5:38 left. Pierre capped things off with another triple at the 2:58 mark.
