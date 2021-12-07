A.J. Reeves finished with a season-high 24 points, Nate Watson scored 24 and Providence outlasted nonconference foe Vermont in a 68-58 win on Tuesday night in Providence, R.I.

Al Durham contributed nine points and five assists, while Noah Horchler pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds while going scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting for the Friars.

With the victory, Providence (9-1) extended its winning streak to four games.

Ben Shungu had in 20 points and Ryan Davis chipped in 19 for Vermont (6-4), which has dropped two of its last three games.

Isaiah Powell totaled nine points and eight boards for the Catamounts, who were held to 43.1 percent shooting (22-for-51) from the floor and committed 16 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Friars shot 46.2 percent (24-for-52) from the field and went 14-for-21 from the free throw line.

Providence jumped out to a 30-20 lead at halftime and maintained a comfortable lead over Vermont for the final 20 minutes.

Shungu's layup with 14:21 remaining brought the Catamounts within 38-30, but five straight points by the Friars restored their double-digit lead.

The Friars opened the game on an 11-0 run before a pair of free throws by Robin Duncan gave Vermont its first points with 16:51 on the clock.

Finn Sullivan's layup with 4:49 left in the first half pulled the Catamounts within 22-14. Watson answered with a three-point play at the 4:04 mark to push the Providence lead back up to 11.

