Orlando City have their problems, but at least there is an exciting rookie making waves in recent games.
The Los Angeles Galaxy have dealt with issues that might seem more extreme, although they had a much-coveted result in their last outing.
Two teams trying to get on track are looking to end up with a particularly good feeling when they meet Saturday night at Orlando.
At least the Galaxy (1-4-3, 6 points) showed signs of breaking through with last week's 2-0 home victory against Austin FC.
"Hopefully, we can take off from here (and) get a very good rhythm," Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez said.
It will be another chance for Orlando City rookie Duncan McGuire to show what he can do. He leads the team with three goals, and two of those were scored over the past two games. It was the club's lone tally in a 3-1 loss to D.C. United last Saturday.
Orlando City (3-3-2, 11 points) are 1-2-0 in three April games and haven't won a home game since February.
"We have to keep pushing," Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said. "We have to find those answers."
Despite McGuire's contributions, Orlando City are too often quiet on the offensive end.
"To win games, you have to score goals is the most logical response," Pareja said, "When you go through these situations, you don't have consistency and not much regularity. We win games on the road, but we come home in front of our fans and are not able to win."
Orlando City's issues are multi-faceted.
"I think everyone on the team has their things that they have to improve on, myself included," forward Martin Ojeda said. "We will have to do that self-critiquing and analysis and it's just got to be better."
The Galaxy have concerns on offense as well. The team doesn't have a player on the roster with more than one goal this season.
Los Angeles signed 2023 first-round draft pick and Central Florida product Gino Vivi to a senior contract earlier this week, but it remains unclear if the Costa Rica native will make his return back to Orlando.
Pedro Gallese is in position to become the all-time leader in games played for an Orlando City goalkeeper. He's tied with Joe Bendik's 92 games.
