Two-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward announced his retirement Wednesday after having been out of the league for the past three years.
Ward, 34, won a Super Bowl title with Denver as part of the Broncos' vaunted "No Fly Zone" defense in Super Bowl 50 and last played in 2017 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"This period came fast, and yet it felt prolonged," Ward said in a statement. "We each have our own journey in this life and in this sport, and I proudly followed mine until my football path was complete. Regardless of the ups and downs, I stayed the course. Football is in my blood. I would play as long as I was able. In the end, I wasn't allowed to play anymore."
Ward made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 with the Cleveland Browns and Broncos, respectively. He finishes with eight interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, 44 passes defensed and 607 tackles in 107 career games (99 starts) with the Browns (2010-13), Broncos (2014-15) and Bucs.
He was a second-round pick of the Browns in the 2010 draft.
--Field Level Media
