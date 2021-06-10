Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph retired Thursday after 15 seasons and 211 games with four NFL teams.
"Today I retire from the NFL," the 37-year-old free agent posted on Twitter. "In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years later, I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL. I will never forget as a kid telling my father I wanted to be in the NFL."
The Bengals drafted Joseph in the first round (24th overall) in 2006. He played five seasons in Cincinnati before making two Pro Bowls (2011, 2012) during a nine-year tenure with the Houston Texans. He split last season with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.
Joseph's career totals include 787 tackles, 32 interceptions (seven returned for touchdowns), eight forced fumbles (one returned for a score), six fumble recoveries and 200 passes defensed in 211 games (192 starts).
--Field Level Media
