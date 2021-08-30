The Nashville Predators re-signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year, $4.35 million contract on Monday.
The 22-year-old restricted free agent scored 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 40 games last season.
He led the Predators with six power-play goals.
Tolvanen has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 47 games since Nashville drafted him in the first round (30th overall) in 2017.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.