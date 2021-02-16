Tuesday's game between the Nashville Predators and host Stars has been postponed due to the continued power outages in the Dallas area due to severe weather, the NHL announced.

The Predators and Stars also saw their scheduled game on Monday postponed because of a winter storm that was battering the region.

Per the league, makeup dates will be announced as soon as they can be confirmed.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the American Airlines Center, where the Stars and the NBA's Mavericks play, is on the same critical infrastructure power grid as Dallas' hospitals and convention center.

