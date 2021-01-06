The Nashville Predators signed restricted free agent forward Luke Kunin to a two-year, $4.6 million contract Wednesday.
Kunin was acquired by Nashville along with a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 7 in exchange for forward Nick Bonino and second- and third-round selections.
The 23-year-old recorded career-high totals in goals (15), assists (16) and points (31) in 63 games last season for the Wild. He also had a pair of tallies in four postseason games for Minnesota, which fell to the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference qualifying round.
Kunin has collected 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 131 career games since being selected by the Wild with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.
