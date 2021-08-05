The Nashville Predators re-signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a two-year, $4.8 million contract on Thursday.
The 23-year-old restricted free agent set career highs in assists (10), points (12) and average time on ice (19:19) in 40 games in 2020-21, his second full season with the team.
The Predators' first-round pick (17th overall) in 2016, Fabbro has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and 61 penalty minutes in 108 career NHL games.
--Field Level Media
