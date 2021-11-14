Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

Borowiecki is facing discipline for kneeing Arizona Coyotes forward Dmitrij Jaskin during the first period of the Predators' 4-1 win on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Borowiecki was assessed a major penalty, and then a major penalty and a game misconduct for an ensuing fight with Antoine Roussel.

Jaskin did not return to the game for the Coyotes.

"It's long term," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said of Jaskin's injury. "It's lower-body, but it will be really long term."

Borowiecki, 32, has yet to record a point in nine games this season.

He has 52 points (15 goals, 37 assists) in 406 career games with the Ottawa Senators and Predators.

