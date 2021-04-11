Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday, the league announced.
McCarron, 26, is facing discipline after he levied an illegal check the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde during the waning moments of the third period in Saturday's game.
McCarron was given a match penalty with 23 seconds left in the third period. The Lightning recorded a 3-0 win.
McCarron has been held off the scoresheet in all five games this season with the Predators. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 74 career games since being selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 25th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.
