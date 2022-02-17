Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct by the NHL on Thursday.

The league did not release details of the incident, only noting that it came at the conclusion of the Predators' 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

The setback was the third straight for Nashville (28-17-4, 60 points) on the heels of a 4-0-1 run.

Hynes, 47, was named the Predators' head coach on Jan. 7, 2020. He owns a 75-51-7 record as the coach in Nashville following a 150-159-45 mark in parts of five seasons with the New Jersey Devils.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.