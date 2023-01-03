Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday.
The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses.
Nino Niederreiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of their last seven games.
Nashville jumped out to a big first-period lead before Montreal momentarily made it close.
Cody Glass opened the scoring at 4:10 of the first period, tipping a power-play shot by Mattias Ekholm. Colton Sissons made it 2-0 at 5:49 when he finished an odd-man break with Filip Forsberg.
Ekholm then pushed the Predators advantage to 3-0 at 10:42 on a slap shot right as a Nashville power play expired.
Cole Caufield ended Nashville's onslaught with his 22nd goal, a slick backhand to cap a breakaway with 50 seconds remaining in the first period to make it 3-1.
Josh Anderson pulled the Canadiens within 3-2 at 6:40 of the second period, but Nashville answered with another three-goal run.
Thomas Novak made it 4-2 at 8:18 of the second period off a pass from Yakov Trenin. Roman Josi pushed the advantage to 5-2 at 17:48 of the period on a dish from Novak.
Matt Duchene added a power-play goal at 4:43 of the third period to give Nashville a 6-2 lead, this time assisted by Josi and Mikael Granlund.
Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal with 3:01 remaining for the final goal of the game.
Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville in the victory. Sam Montembault gave up all six goals on 34 shots.
Nashville went 2-for-4 on the power play and was perfect on four penalty kills.
