The Nashville Predators acquired forward Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

Sherwood, 24, has recorded one assist in 11 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Signed to a one-year, two-way contract this summer by the Senators, Sherwood has totaled four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season for Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Sherwood entered the NHL as an undrafted free agent.

--Field Level Media

