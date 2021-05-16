Former Mississippi State tight end Powers Warren, son of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, is transferring to Michigan State, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound player entered the transfer portal in November.

Warren, from Minnetonka, Minn., took his redshirt freshman year at Mississippi State in 2017 and appeared in six games over the next two seasons. He didn't get into a game in 2020. He had no career catches with the Bulldogs.

MLive.com reported Warren is walking on with the Spartans, adding he already has enrolled at Michigan State for the summer term, which begins Monday.

--Field Level Media

