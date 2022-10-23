Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 home win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist and Ville Husso made 32 saves in goal for Detroit, which scored three power-play goals on five attempts with the man advantage.
For the first time since 2011, the Red Wings have opened the season without a regulation loss in their first five games.
Trevor Zegras scored the lone goal of the game and John Gibson made 36 saves for Anaheim, which went winless on a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents.
The Red Wings opened the scoring 2:02 into the game on a goal by Larkin, who on a power play banged home a rebound off of a shot by Moritz Seider to make it 1-0 Detroit.
Anaheim answered at the 5:31 mark of the first, tying the game at 1-1 when Zegras poked in a loose puck that was lying in the crease. But it was all Red Wings after that.
With 6:32 remaining in the first, Detroit took a 2-1 lead on another power-play goal when David Perron one-timed a pass from Filip Hronek into the net from the left face-off circle.
Detroit then made it 3-1 with 15:53 left in the second period on a goal by Joe Veleno, who camped in front of the Anaheim net and tipped a pass from Adam Erne into an open goal.
Just 23 seconds later, the Red Wings took a 4-1 lead on their third power-play goal of the game when Kubalik took a pass from Oskar Sundqvist and one-timed the puck underneath the crossbar and into the goal.
Detroit then went up 5-1 with 5:36 remaining in the game when Elmer Soderblom poked in a loose puck in the crease.
