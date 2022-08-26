Nebraska is a double-digit favorite ahead of its season opener on Saturday, but a win over Northwestern in Dublin wouldn't significantly cool the proverbial seat under Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost.
Frost is the -120 favorite to be the first Big Ten coach fired in odds released by SportsBetting.ag. That's the second-shortest odds among all of the Power 5 coaches behind only Auburn's Bryan Harsin.
Harsin, who kept his job following a February inquiry into his football program, is being offered at -1000 to be the first SEC coach fired this season.
Frost and Harsin are the only two Power 5 coaches with better than even odds to be the first coach let go within their respective conference. The next-shortest odds belong to West Virginia's Neal Brown, who is the +100 favorite to be the first Big 12 coach fired this season.
First ACC Coach Fired
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech: +200
Dino Babers, Syracuse: +225
Mike Norvell, Florida State: +275
Scott Satterfield, Louisville: +500
Mack Brown, North Carolina: +700
Jeff Hafley, Boston College: +2500
Mario Cristobal, Miami: +2500
Brent Pry, Virginia Tech: +5000
Dave Doeren, NC State: +5000
Mike Elko, Duke: +5000
Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh: +5000
Tony Elliott, Virginia: +5000
Dabo Swinney, Clemson: +6600
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest: +6600
First Big 12 Coach Fired
Neal Brown, West Virginia: +100
Steve Sarkisian, Texas: +110
Chris Klieman, Kansas State: +1000
Matt Campbell, Iowa State: +1000
Dave Aranda, Baylor: +3300
Lance Leipold, Kansas: +4000
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State: +4000
Brent Venables, Oklahoma: +5000
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: +5000
Sonny Dykes, TCU: +5000
First Big Ten Coach Fired
Scott Frost, Nebraska: -120
Tom Allen, Indiana: +400
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: +600
Greg Schiano, Rutgers: +700
James Franklin, Penn State: +1200
Jeff Brohm, Purdue: +1200
Mike Locksley, Maryland: +1600
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: +2500
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: +2500
Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: +3300
Bret Bielema, Illinois: +5000
Mel Tucker, Michigan State: +5000
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: +6600
Ryan Day, Ohio State: +10000
First Pac-12 Coach Fired
Herm Edwards, Arizona State: +225
David Shaw, Stanford: +250
Jedd Fisch, Arizona: +260
Karl Dorrell, Colorado: +400
Justin Wilcox, California: +500
Chip Kelly, UCLA: +1600
Jonathan Smith, Oregon State: +2500
Dan Lanning, Oregon: +5000
Jake Dickert, Washington State: +6600
Kyle Whittingham, Utah: +6600
Kalen DeBoer, Washington: +10000
Lincoln Riley, USC: +10000
First SEC Coach Fired
Bryan Harsin, Auburn: -1000
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt: +500
Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri: +1600
Mike Leach, Mississippi State: +1600
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: +2000
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: +5000
Josh Heupel, Tennessee: +6600
Shane Beamer, South Carolina: +6600
Sam Pittman, Arkansas: +10000
Billy Napier, Florida: +25000
Brian Kelly, LSU: +25000
Kirby Smart, Georgia: +50000
Nick Saban, Alabama: +50000
--Field Level Media
