The New Orleans Saints could return home to play in the Superdome in Week 4 under a plan detailed Friday by coach Sean Payton.
The Saints have been displaced since Aug. 29, when Hurricane Ida slammed into the New Orleans area as a Category 4 storm. They've taken shelter at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and played their season-opening "home" game -- a 38-3 win against the Green Bay Panthers -- in Jacksonville, Fla. The team left town, in part, in the best interest of public safety.
The Saints play the Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday and will return to TCU to practice there. On Sept. 26, they will meet the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Payton said he anticipates the Saints will return home to New Orleans after the Week 3 contest to prepare to host the New York Giants on Oct. 3.
--Field Level Media
