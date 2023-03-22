The Portland Trail Blazers placed forward Nassir Little in the concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Little was injured in Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Little took contact to the face but was cleared to return after going through an evaluation.
However, the team said he began exhibiting symptoms Tuesday and was evaluated further, resulting in Wednesday's move.
Little, 23, is averaging 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 49 games (two starts) for the Blazers this season.
Forward Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and guard Anfernee Simons (foot) have also been ruled out for Portland.
The Blazers (31-40) enter Wednesday night's game at Utah on a six-game losing streak. They are four games out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.