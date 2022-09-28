Public plays on the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins making the playoffs are on the rise.
The Packers (2-1) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Dolphins held off the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-0. Those two-point wins provided a push for some bettors to jump on the "to make playoffs" futures at BetMGM.
Since those games went final, Green Bay moved from -275 to -400 and the Dolphins jumped from -200 to -400 entering Week 4.
At -400 odds, the implied probability is 80 percent that those teams are playoff bound.
The Packers host the New England Patriots (1-2) this week but are planning for quarterback Brian Hoyer instead of Mac Jones (ankle).
Miami visits the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Thursday night with games against the New York Jets (1-2), Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2), Detroit Lions (1-2) and Chicago Bears (2-1) upcoming.
The Packers last missed the playoffs in 2019.
The Dolphins remain +210 to win the AFC East at FanDuel -- the Bills are -240 -- and Green Bay jumped the Minnesota Vikings and stand at -125 to win the NFC North at FanDuel. The Vikings are +165.
One of the largest adjustments in win total projections at FanDuel is Miami at 10.5, up from 7.5 prior to Week 1. The Dolphins are -135 to go over that total.
