First-round play at the Memorial Tournament was suspended at 12:46 p.m. on Thursday due to dangerous weather conditions.
The conditions at Muirfield Village Golf Club, located in Dublin, Ohio, were rainy with lightning in the area. Scattered thunderstorms were expected to linger through 5 p.m. ET.
Just 21 players had completed their round, with local Columbus, Ohio, native and Ohio State alum Bo Hoag the current leader in the clubhouse after a 4-under 68.
