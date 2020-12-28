A positive COVID-19 test in the Pittsburgh basketball program has forced the postponement of Tuesday night's scheduled game at No. 20 Duke, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.
"The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh men's basketball team," the conference said in a news release on Monday. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."
The Panthers (5-2, 1-1 ACC) last played Dec. 22 in a home 64-54 loss to Louisville. Coach Jeff Capel wasn't on the sideline for that game after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0) haven't played since Dec. 16 when they beat Notre Dame 75-65 in South Bend, Ind.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.