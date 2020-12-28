A positive COVID-19 test in the Pittsburgh basketball program has forced the postponement of Tuesday night's scheduled game at No. 20 Duke, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.

"The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh men's basketball team," the conference said in a news release on Monday. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."

The Panthers (5-2, 1-1 ACC) last played Dec. 22 in a home 64-54 loss to Louisville. Coach Jeff Capel wasn't on the sideline for that game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0) haven't played since Dec. 16 when they beat Notre Dame 75-65 in South Bend, Ind.

--Field Level Media

