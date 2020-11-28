Xavier Johnson recorded 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds to lead host Pittsburgh to an 83-74 victory over Drexel on Saturday.
Au'Diese Toney contributed 20 points and six assists and Justin Champagnie added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (1-1).
Johnson (9 of 13), Toney (7 of 11) and Champagnie (7 of 11) all shot well for Pitt, which shot 62 percent from the field but was just 5 of 19 from 3-point range.
Camren Wynter scored 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting for Drexel (0-1). T.J. Bickerstaff added 19 points, Zach Walton scored 13 and James Butler had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons, who shot 48.4 percent from the field and were a meager 3 off 19 from behind the arc.
The contest was the first of the season for the Dragons. Drexel's game at Penn State on Wednesday was postponed due to unspecified COVID-19 issues.
The Panthers were much sharper than their woeful season opener in which they lost 80-70 to Saint Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh's lead was 16 after Ithiel Horton's basket with 16:39 remaining in the contest before Drexel showed life with five straight points.
Johnson's steal and basket temporarily halted the Dragons' momentum. But a short time later, Wynter scored back-to-back baskets and Bickerstaff added a dunk to pull Drexel moved within 64-59 with 7:33 left.
Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to start a 10-4 burst. Champagnie scored five of the points and Toney capped it with a layup to make it 74-63 with 4:15 left.
The Dragons never trailed by fewer than seven the rest of the contest.
Champagnie and Johnson each scored 12 first-half points as the Panthers held a 46-34 lead at the break. Toney added 11.
Johnson's basket with 12:27 left in the half gave Pitt its first double-digit lead at 22-12. A short time later, Horton drilled a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 29-16.
Johnson's 3-pointer gave the Panthers their largest lead of the half at 37-22 with 5:32 remaining.
--Field Level Media
