Pittsburgh starting point guard Xavier Johnson has left the team and entered the transfer portal, head coach Jeff Capel announced Wednesday.

"The Pitt men's basketball program and Xavier Johnson have mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to part ways," Capel said in a statement. "He will enter the transfer portal and is no longer a member of our program. We wish him the best of luck as he looks to continue his career elsewhere."

Pitt has just three regular-season games remaining.

Johnson, a junior, was leading the team in assists with 5.7 per game and was the third-leading scorer for the Panthers at 14.2 points per game. He leaves the program ranked 30th all-time in scoring with 1,152 points.

The Panthers are 9-9, 5-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

