Pittsburgh starting point guard Xavier Johnson has left the team and entered the transfer portal, head coach Jeff Capel announced Wednesday.
"The Pitt men's basketball program and Xavier Johnson have mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to part ways," Capel said in a statement. "He will enter the transfer portal and is no longer a member of our program. We wish him the best of luck as he looks to continue his career elsewhere."
Pitt has just three regular-season games remaining.
Johnson, a junior, was leading the team in assists with 5.7 per game and was the third-leading scorer for the Panthers at 14.2 points per game. He leaves the program ranked 30th all-time in scoring with 1,152 points.
The Panthers are 9-9, 5-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.