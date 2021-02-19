The Detroit Pistons will visit the New York Knicks on March 4, an addition to the NBA's first-half schedule, the league announced Friday.
The game had been planned for the season's second half, after next month's All-Star break. Instead, it will be played on the final day before the break.
The Pistons began Friday with an Eastern Conference-worst record of 8-20. They were in Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday.
The Knicks are 14-16 and tied for one of the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. New York's game planned for Saturday at home against San Antonio was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Spurs.
The Knicks' next scheduled game is also at home, on Sunday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.