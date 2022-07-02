The Detroit Pistons signed former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey to a contract on Saturday.

The team did not disclose terms of the deal for Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ivey, 20, will introduce himself by tossing out a ceremonial first pitch Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park prior to the Detroit Tigers' game against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

The 6-foot-4 Ivey earned second team All-America honors last season, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Boilermakers.

Ivey led Purdue to a 29-8 record and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

He made the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2020-21 after averaging 11.1 points per game.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription