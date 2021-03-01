The Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors will have their Tuesday night matchup matchup pushed back a day as the NBA hopes another 24 hours will help Toronto resolve some of its recent COVID-19 issues.
The game will be moved to Wednesday at Tampa because the Raptors did not have the required eight players available. According to the NBA, Toronto had multiple positive tests results, while contact tracing further depleted the roster.
The Raptors last played Friday, earning a 122-111 victory at home over the Houston Rockets. Their home game Sunday against the Chicago Bulls was postponed, with head coach Nick Nurse and forward Pascal Siakam already in COVID-10 protocol.
Despite losing two of its last three games, Toronto still has won five of its last seven. The Pistons have lost three consecutive games and six of seven as they wait to open a four-game road trip. The Pistons last had a game postponed Feb. 16 at home against the San Antonio Spurs.
--Field Level Media
