Detroit Pistons forward/center Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks because of a sprained left knee, the team announced Thursday night.
Olynyk sustained the injury Wednesday during a game against the Houston Rockets. He underwent an exam Thursday, where the injury was revealed to be a Grade 2 sprain of his medial collateral ligament.
The 30-year-old veteran is in the first season of a three-year, $37 million deal with the Pistons. He is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 10 games.
In 580 career contests, Olynyk has averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He was the Dallas Mavericks' first-round pick (No. 13 overall) out of Gonzaga in 2013.
According to the Pistons, Olynyk will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Detroit (2-8) is back in action Friday with a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
--Field Level Media
