The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday they'll be without center Jahlil Okafor for six to eight weeks after the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft underwent successful surgery to clean the lateral meniscus in his left knee.
Okafor, 25, has missed the Pistons' past four games.
In 12 games this season, all off the bench, he has averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He signed with Detroit as a free agent Dec. 1, 2020.
In 232 career games (114 starts), Okafor has averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks for the Philadelphia 76ers (2015-2017), Brooklyn Nets (2017-18), New Orleans Pelicans (2018-20) and Pistons.
He averaged 17.5 and 11.8 points per game, respectively, in his first two NBA seasons, but hasn't averaged double-figure points since.
--Field Level Media
