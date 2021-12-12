Sorry, an error occurred.
Detroit Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant will be sidelined at least six weeks with a thumb injury.
The team announced Sunday that tests on the forward's right thumb revealed a UCL ligament sprain.
He suffered the injury during the second quarter of Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans when his thumb was bent backward while diving for a loose ball.
Grant, 27, is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24 starts this season, his second campaign with the Pistons and eighth in the NBA.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2014, he has career averages of 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 532 games (247 starts) with the 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Pistons.
