Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey is out of health and safety protocol and will coach the team Tuesday night in Chicago.

It is believed Casey had a false positive Monday, forcing him to miss the Pistons' win over the Utah Jazz. Rex Kalamian was acting head coach.

Casey was cleared to return against the Bulls after recording two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Casey is in his fourth season in Detroit, sporting an 89-169 record.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.