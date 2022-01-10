Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has entered the league's health and safety protocol.

Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will be the acting head coaching for Monday night's game against visiting Utah and until Casey returns.

The Pistons (8-30) sport the league's second-worst record. Casey is in his fourth season in Detroit and has an 89-169 overall record.

--Field Level Media

