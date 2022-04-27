Pittsburgh Pirates starting shortstop Kevin Newman was placed on the injured list and could miss 3-to-5 weeks with a groin strain.

Newman aggravated his groin during Tuesday night's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers and left the game. Newman was replaced by Diego Castillo, who will also man shortstop in Wednesday night's game.

Newman is batting .250 with four runs scored and eight RBIs in 14 games starts. He's a career .257 hitter with 18 home runs.

The Pirates put outfielder Bryan Reynolds and Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday. Reynolds was activated on Wednesday, taking Newman's roster spot.

--Field Level Media

