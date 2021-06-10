The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Luis Oviedo on the 10-day injured list on Thursday and reinstated right-hander Trevor Cahill from the IL.

Oviedo, 22, made his major league debut on April 3 and is 1-1 with a 7.23 ERA in 12 relief appearances. He has 19 strikeouts and 12 walks in 18 2/3 innings.

Oviedo, whose designation is retroactive to Monday, has a strained left quadriceps muscle.

Cahill, 33, had been on the IL since May 20 due to a left calf strain. He is 1-5 in eight starts this season with a 6.81 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 11 walks in 35 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

