The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. from the injured list on Sunday and optioned fellow right-hander Nick Mears to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Underwood, who turns 27 on Tuesday, was placed on the IL on July 9 with soreness in his side. He is 2-2 with a 4.86 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 29 relief appearances this season.
A second-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2012, Underwood is 3-3 with a 5.00 ERA in 59 career games with the Cubs (2018-20) and Pirates.
Mears, 24, has not appeared in a game with the Pirates this season. He made his MLB debut in 2020 and compiled a 5.40 ERA with seven strikeouts and seven walks over four appearances (five innings).
