The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated right-handed reliever David Bednar from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Bednar went on the IL on Sept. 14 (retroactive to Sept. 11) with a right oblique strain.
In 58 appearances this season, Bednar, 26, has posted a 3-1 record with a 2.18 ERA. In 30 games since June 18, he has been scored on just three times, lowering his ERA from a season-worst 3.96 in the process.
Bednar has struck out 73 and walked 17 over 57 2/3 innings.
In a corresponding move, the Pirates optioned RHP Kyle Keller to Triple A Indianapolis. Keller, 28, has appeared in 29 games this season, pitching 29.1 innings and posting a 6.75 ERA.
--Field Level Media
