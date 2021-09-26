The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated right-handed reliever David Bednar from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Bednar went on the IL on Sept. 14 (retroactive to Sept. 11) with a right oblique strain.

In 58 appearances this season, Bednar, 26, has posted a 3-1 record with a 2.18 ERA. In 30 games since June 18, he has been scored on just three times, lowering his ERA from a season-worst 3.96 in the process.

Bednar has struck out 73 and walked 17 over 57 2/3 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates optioned RHP Kyle Keller to Triple A Indianapolis. Keller, 28, has appeared in 29 games this season, pitching 29.1 innings and posting a 6.75 ERA.

--Field Level Media

