The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled right-hander Max Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned right-hander Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis on Sunday.
Kranick, 23, will make his major league debut while starting Sunday's game against the host St. Louis Cardinals. An 11th-round pick of the Pirates in 2016, Kranick is 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA in seven total starts this season with Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis.
Hartlieb, 27, is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in four appearances with Pittsburgh this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.