The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Zach Thompson on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation.

The Pirates also optioned shortstop Liover Peguero to Double-A Altoona. Peguero, 21, notched his first major league hit on Saturday.

In corresponding moves, the team recalled shortstop Oneil Cruz and selected the contract of outfielder Bligh Madris, both from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Thompson, 28, is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) this season, his first in Pittsburgh.

Cruz, 23, will make his season debut in his first appearance with the Pirates. He went 3-for-9 over the last three games of the 2021 season with a homer and three RBIs.

Madris, 26, will be making his major league debut. He has posted a .304 average with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 RBIs in 46 games for Indianapolis this season.

--Field Level Media

