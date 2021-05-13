The Pittsburgh Pirates put infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.
The club selected infielder Will Craig to take Evans' spot and also designated right-handed pitcher Sean Poppen for assignment.
Evans left Wednesday's game against Cincinnati. He's batting .216/.326/.351 in 32 games for the Pirates this season. He has slugged four home runs, three doubles and scored 14 runs.
He's played 16 games in the outfield, 15 games in the infield and pitched an inning.
--Field Level Media
