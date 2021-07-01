The Pittsburgh Pirates placed infielder Colin Moran on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a pisiform bone fracture in his left wrist.
Moran was hit in the hand by a pitch during Monday's game at the Colorado Rockies and had to make an early exit.
Moran has already missed about a month of the season with a groin injury and sat out a few games in June with a right hand injury and lower back tightness. In 49 games this season, the sixth-year pro has batted .280 with four home runs and 23 RBIs, playing mostly at first base.
To fill the active roster spot, Pittsburgh recalled outfielder Jared Oliva from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Oliva has yet to appear for Pittsburgh in 2021. He saw six games of action in 2020, when he played left and center field and batted .188.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.