The Pittsburgh Pirates placed infielder/outfielder Michael Chavis on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right elbow strain.
The move is retroactive to Sunday for Chavis, who left Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals shortly after trying to make a diving catch in right field.
Chavis, 26, is batting .364 (8 for 22) with a homer and two RBIs in six games with the Pirates since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a July 30 trade for left-hander Austin Davis.
Pittsburgh recalled infielder/outfielder Hoy Park from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Chavis.
Park, 25, is batting .200 with one home run and five RBIs in 18 games with the Pirates in 2021. He was acquired in a July 26 trade that sent right-hander Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees.
--Field Level Media
