The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-handed reliever Sam Howard on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right oblique.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Howard, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA in 38 appearances this season. He has struck out 41 batters and walked 22 in 29 2/3 innings.

A third-round draft pick by Colorado in 2014, Howard is 6-5 with a 5.25 ERA in 84 career games with the Rockies (2018-19) and Pirates.

--Field Level Media

