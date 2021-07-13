The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-handed reliever Sam Howard on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right oblique.
The move is retroactive to Saturday.
Howard, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA in 38 appearances this season. He has struck out 41 batters and walked 22 in 29 2/3 innings.
A third-round draft pick by Colorado in 2014, Howard is 6-5 with a 5.25 ERA in 84 career games with the Rockies (2018-19) and Pirates.
--Field Level Media
