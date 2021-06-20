The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-hander Sam Howard on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to right knee tendinitis.
The move is retroactive to June 19. Left-hander Austin Davis was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
Harris, 28, is coming off his worst outing of the season on Friday, when he allowed six earned runs on four hits and two walks while recording only two outs in an 11-10 win over the Cleveland Indians.
In 33 appearances this season, Howard is 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA. In 79 career games with the Colorado Rockies (2018-19) and Pirates, Howard is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA.
In his one appearance with the Pirates this season Davis, 28, pitched a scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins on June 6.
--Field Level Media
