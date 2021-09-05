MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-handers JT Brubaker and Duane Underwood Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

Brubaker, 27, is 5-13 with a 5.36 ERA in 24 starts in his second season with Pittsburgh.

Underwood, also 27, is 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 43 relief appearances in his first year with the team.

The Pirates recalled right-handers Kyle Keller and Shea Spitzbarth from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the roster slots.

Keller, 28, is 0-1 with a 7.13 ERA in 23 bullpen appearances with Pittsburgh in 2021.

Spitzbarth, 26, made his MLB debut on Aug. 2 and has allowed one run on four hits in three games (3 1/3 innings).

