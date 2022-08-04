Pittsburgh placed catcher Tyler Heineman on the 10-day injured list and left-hander Dillon Peters on the 15-day IL on Thursday.
The Pirates called up backstop Taylor Davis and southpaw Eric Stout from Triple-A Indianapolis to take their spots on the active roster.
Heineman, 31, has a right groin strain. He has batted .204 with three doubles and six RBIs in 35 games since being selected off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16.
Peters, 29, has inflammation in his left elbow. He allowed three hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday against Milwaukee and is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 22 appearances (four starts) this season.
Davis, 32, has not appeared in the majors this season. He was batting .282 with four doubles and 14 RBIs in 35 games at Indianapolis.
Stout, 29, was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on June 21. In two relief appearances for Pittsburgh, he has allowed no hits and one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings.
