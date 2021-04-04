The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the injured list Sunday due to a strained left wrist.
Pittsburgh added infielder Wilmer Difo to the roster to replace Hayes.
Hayes, 24, was injured during an at-bat in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs in Chicago.
The Athletic reported that subsequent X-rays did not show a fracture, but inflammation made it difficult for him to wear his glove and do other baseball activities.
In his first two games of the season, Hayes was 1-for-5 with a two-run homer. He hit .376 (32-for-85) with five homers and 11 RBIs in 24 games during his debut season in 2020.
Difo, 29, is a .247 lifetime hitter in 373 games with the Washington Nationals. He hit .071 (1-for-14) with one RBI in 12 games last season with the Nationals.
Right-hander Tyler Bashlor was designated for assignment to make room for Difo on the 40-man roster.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.