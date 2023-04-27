Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and 1960 National League Most Valuable Player Dick Groat died Thursday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was 92.
The Pirates confirmed his death in a press release.
Groat was an eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series winner. He batted .286 in 1,929 career games with the Pirates (1952; 1955-62), St. Louis Cardinals (1963-65), Philadelphia Phillies (1966-67) and San Francisco Giants (1967).
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said. "The National League MVP and World Series Champion in 1960, Dick remained a very active and cherished member of our Alumni Association. He was a great player and an even better person. Our thoughts go out to his three daughters, eleven grandchildren and the entire Groat family. His was a life well lived. He will be missed."
Groat was elected to the Pirates Hall of Fame just last week.
Groat was the NL batting champion in 1960 with a .325 average. He won a World Series with the Pirates in 1960 and Cardinals in 1964.
"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Cardinals All-Star shortstop Dick Groat," the Cardinals wrote on Twitter. "Groat played three seasons in St. Louis, finished 2nd in NL MVP voting in 1963 and was a key member of our 1964 World Series team. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."
