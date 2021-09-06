The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed right-hander Connor Overton off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Overton, 28, made his MLB debut on Aug. 12 and pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings over four appearances before being designated for assignment on Friday.
He was 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 21 games (seven starts) this season at Triple-A Buffalo.
To make room for Overton on the 40-man roster, right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. (shoulder) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.
