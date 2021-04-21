The Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday claimed outfielder Ka'ai Tom off waivers from Oakland.
The A's selected Tom in the Rule 5 Draft in December. He went 1-for-16 in nine games with the Athletics before being designated for assignment Monday.
The Pirates also recalled switch-hitting infielder Rodolfo Castro from their alternate training site.
To make room on the active roster, the Pirates designated outfielder Anthony Alford for assignment. Alford went 2-for-24 with four walks in 11 games this season.
